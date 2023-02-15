Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,390. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.