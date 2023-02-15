Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.