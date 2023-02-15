Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 3,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

