Helium (HNT) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Helium has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $349.93 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00011107 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00428779 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28398979 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,511,259 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.