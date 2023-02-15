Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $84.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00081511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00058138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.84386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08566202 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $120,466,215.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

