Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 8,421 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 157,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.