Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 25,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CDDRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.
