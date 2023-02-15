Head to Head Survey: OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) versus Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) and Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Calian Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 29.86

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and Calian Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Calian Group has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.53%. Given Calian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Calian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Calian Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calian Group beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

