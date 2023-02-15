Head-To-Head Contrast: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Savara alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savara and Nexien BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 1,109.70 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -10.12 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Savara.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Savara and Nexien BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savara currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Savara’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Savara is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Savara has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -29.86% -24.20% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -419.50%

Summary

Savara beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Nexien BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The firm’s flagship research and development programs are focused on advancing formulations to significantly improve the treatment outcomes of certain convulsive disorders and neuromuscular disorders. The company was founded on November 10, 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.