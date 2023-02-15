HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.
ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Albireo Pharma Stock Performance
ALBO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Albireo Pharma
Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.
