HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

AMLX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 70,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,569. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

