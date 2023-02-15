HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
AMLX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 70,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,569. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
