Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.64

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.64 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 128.30 ($1.56). Hays shares last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,481,695 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 160 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,383.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.61.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

