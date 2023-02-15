Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $36.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

