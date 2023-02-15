Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up approximately 14.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Harmony Biosciences worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,650,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,338. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

