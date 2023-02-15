Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6,474.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,532. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

