Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,114 ($25.66).

HLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.40) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,233 ($27.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3,762.71. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54).

Halma Cuts Dividend

About Halma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 7.86 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

