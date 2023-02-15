Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,707,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,153.0 days.
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.26.
