Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,707,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,153.0 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

