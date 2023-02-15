H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

HEO traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.38. 23,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$2.94.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

