H2O DAO (H2O) 24-Hour Volume Hits $203,025.37

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and $203,025.37 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 5% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

