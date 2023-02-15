Guggenheim Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $60.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,388. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
