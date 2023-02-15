Guggenheim Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $60.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,388. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

