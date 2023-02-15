Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
