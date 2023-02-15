Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.44. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 62,278 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

