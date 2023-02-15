GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 71,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.59. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GreenPower Motor

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.