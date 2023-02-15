Great-West Lifeco Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$35.91 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$40.19. The company has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

