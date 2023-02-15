Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GWLLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.55.
About Great Wall Motor
