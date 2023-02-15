Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $252.89

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.89 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.13). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.12), with a volume of 598,696 shares.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.80 ($4.05).

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

In other news, insider Michael Brodtman purchased 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £19,907.28 ($24,165.19).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

