Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 10.20% of Graham worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,028. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.