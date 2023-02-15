Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30,897.47

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $90.16 million and $30,897.47 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

