GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GoPro by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

GoPro Stock Performance

About GoPro

GPRO stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.