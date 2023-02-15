Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 131,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 94,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

