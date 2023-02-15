Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Boosted by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 97,783 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 24,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

