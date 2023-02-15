Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 272,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,690. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

