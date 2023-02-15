Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after buying an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 474,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

