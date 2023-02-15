Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 222,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 258,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,389. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.