GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 48,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $377.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 184,865 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $2,508,618.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,827,328 shares in the company, valued at $51,936,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,299.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,280,987 shares of company stock worth $8,599,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 49.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

