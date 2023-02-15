Gogoro (GGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogoro by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogoro Company Profile

GGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

