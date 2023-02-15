Gnosis (GNO) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Gnosis has a market cap of $284.67 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $109.93 or 0.00483311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00428779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28398979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.