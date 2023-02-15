GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for about 0.4% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,536. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

