GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 32,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

