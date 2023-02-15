GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
