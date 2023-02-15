GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $91.48.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,909,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $124.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

