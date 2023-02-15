GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $594,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.08. 93,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,806. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

