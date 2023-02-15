GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.59. 23,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $283.64.

