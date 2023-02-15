GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 5,182 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
