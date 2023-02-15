GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 5,182 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

eBay Company Profile

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.