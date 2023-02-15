Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
GTMEY stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
About Globe Telecom
