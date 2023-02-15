Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.

GTMEY stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

