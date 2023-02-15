GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFS. HSBC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

