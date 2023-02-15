GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HSBC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 8.4 %
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.