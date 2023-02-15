GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at HSBC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

