GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.
GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
