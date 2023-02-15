GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

