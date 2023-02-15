Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

