Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $57.04.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.