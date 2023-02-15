Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Global Industrial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Industrial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Industrial Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

